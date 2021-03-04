Al Roker's wife sparks overwhelming response from fans following inspiring message of hope The couple have been through a lot

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, was in a nostalgic mood on Thursday when she shared an emotional message with fans - and she received an incredible response.

The Today show weatherman’s spouse took to Instagram to reflect on her family and what she is currently missing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Deborah shared a sweet photo alongside her lookalike daughter, Leila, who lives in France and wrote: “Thursday thoughts. Woke up Dreaming about lighthearted moments of eating croissants and going for a run along the Seine with @cleilapatra.

WATCH: Al Roker surprises daughter Leila during live chat

"Like everyone, I’m hopeful we will resume these heart thumping moments again soon. What are you dreaming of?"

She included a throwback image of her in Paris too and fans could not wait to respond with their personal messages of hope - some of them heartbreaking.

They wished for "hugs, touches, seeing full faces and smiles," and "seeing my mum," while so many simply longed to hold their grandchildren.

Deborah is missing her daughter in France

Others hoped for the vaccine, and numerous followers simply posted crying emojis and said they were desperate to see their loved ones.

Al and Deborah have certainly had a difficult few months, not only because of the pandemic, but because Al was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2020.

He underwent treatment and was thankfully given the all-clear in January 2021. But he has been persistent in raising awareness of the disease and urging men to get checked.

Deborah was reminiscing about times pre COVID-19

Deborah recently opened up about what it was like to hear of Al's cancer news and told People magazine: "My heart just sank to my toes. Because it never even occurred to me that there was anything serious. When he said, 'It's cancer,' I just lost it."

She added: "It was very emotional for me. What if he is not going to be here with me much longer? You really let your mind go there, you cherish and you clutch and you hold on."

