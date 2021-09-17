Gino D'Acampo's intimate massage photos with wife spark fan reaction The This Morning star even used rosemary!

Gino D'Acampo swapped his cooking utensils for massage oil on Thursday as he gave his wife Jessica a pampering session in the garden.

The This Morning star shared snaps of his wife wearing a black and white bikini top with the back untied as she lay face-down on the massage table. A large rosemary bush had been placed on top of the towel covering her legs.

Gino was dressed in a white shirt and was the picture of concentration as he poured oil across her back.

The celebrity chef joked in the caption: "A little extra virgin olive oil, a touch of rosemary and the wife is happy. This is not just a massage…..this is an Italian massage….GDx."

His followers were quick to share their thoughts in the comments, with one writing: "Brilliant." A second added: "Love this," and several others remarked: "Lucky wife."

The celebrity chef was pictured pouring oil on his wife's back

Gino and Jessica met when he was just 19 and working in Sylvester Stallone's Mambo King restaurant in Marbella. They were married in 2002 when Gino was 24, tying the knot following his two-year stint in prison after he was convicted of burgling singer Neil Young's London home.

He has said that getting married marked a new start in his life, telling The Independent: "I was a boy, so I decided to get married and then I will be a man. When I decide something, I have to do something to make it happen."

Gino and Jessica are the proud parents of three children

The couple now share three children together – Luciano, 19, Rocco, 16, and eight-year-old daughter Mia.

Despite the fact that Gino is an impressive chef, he previously revealed that Jessica does not like him to cook at home.

Speaking of whether she bans him from the kitchen, he told The Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine: "Bloody hell, she does. She says, ‘No, no. Get out.’

"She is old-fashioned and likes to cook for me. She gets upset if I try to cook," he said, adding that Jessica has 30 or 40 recipes she likes to whip up for the family.

