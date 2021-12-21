Gino D'Acampo has spoken in the past about the close bond he had with his late parents, Ciro and Alba D'Acampo. And it seems the celebrity chef has also forged a special relationship with his in-laws.

Taking to Instagram this week, Gino shared a number of snapshots of Elizabeth and Malcolm - his wife Jessica's mum and dad - as he promoted the latest episode of Gino's Italian Family Adventure.

The first photos shows the trio sat outside together and enjoying a drink, with Gino seen throwing his head back in laughter. A second image captures the group toasting their reunion as they sit down to a pasta dish and a glass of rose.

Writing in the caption, Gino explained: “Tonight I take my in-laws to the beautiful Cilento coast to unlock the secrets to a long and happy life… Gino’s Italian Family Adventure is on tonight at 8pm on @itv … I have to admit, I do love spending time with Elizabeth & Malcolm…#GinosItalianFamilyAdventure GDx.”

Gino, 45, has been married to wife Jessica since 2002, and together they share three children – Luciano, 19, Rocco, 16, and eight-year-old daughter Mia.

Gino has a great relationship with his children – but he has admitted in the past that he is the stricter parent. "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend,'" he told Woman magazine.

"My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

He further elaborated on his approach to parenting during a recent podcast appearance - and sparked a fierce debate about how to discipline your child if they won't eat their food in the process.

The 45-year-old said: "When people talk to me about fussy children with food, there is no such thing as a fussy child - but there is a thing of moron parenting. I mean idiots. They can't be bothered to see their children go to bed without having any food. I can."

He added: "I'm a very strict dad. I’m always up for a fight. I don’t care with whom, if it’s my wife, if it’s my children, if it's my daughter, because I think the extra fight I’m having today, they pay off tomorrow."

Gino further revealed that he has previously served up last night's pasta for breakfast instead of cereal and watched until his children have eaten every last mouthful.

