Gino D'Acampo celebrates amazing family news – and his son will be thrilled! The celebrity chef revealed all on Instagram

Gino D'Acampo had every reason to celebrate on Sunday. The celebrity chef took to Instagram to mark the opening of his brand new London restaurant – and it has the sweetest connection to his family.

Gino, 45, has been married to wife Jessica since 2002, and together they share three children – Luciano, 19, Rocco, 16, and eight-year-old daughter Mia.

MORE: Gino D'Acampo's stunning homes are like museums - see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gino D'Acampo pokes fun at son's makeup in rare family video

He shared a series of snapshots with his fans – including one showing the restaurant's beautiful entrance, and explained in the caption: "Ciao guys, welcome to my new restaurant in London, @lucianobyginadacampo!

READ: Did Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo's children date?

MORE: Amanda Holden shocks fans with comments about Gino D'Acampo

"I am super excited to have a restaurant named after my first son Luciano, and we can't wait to welcome you… GDx."

Gino celebrated the launch of his new restaurant on Instgaram

Luciano by Gino D'Acampo is located on The Strand in the heart of London's West End, serving up luxury Italian fare that includes spaghetti lobster, black truffle gnocchi with wild mushrooms, and an array of delicious pizzas.

READ: Gino D'Acampo divides fans with rare photo of both sons during night out

MORE: Gino D'Acampo has opened up about his horrifying car crash

Fans were quick to congratulate Gino on his latest venture, with one telling the star: "Stunning aesthetic and atmosphere." "I want to go!" another shared. A third wrote: "Looks amazing… My son is also called Luciano – good name!"

The star pictured with his sons, Rocco and Luciano

Gino has a great relationship with his children – but he has admitted in the past that he is the stricter parent. "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend,'" he told Woman magazine.

READ: Who is Gino D'Acampo's wife, Jessica Stellina Morrison?

MORE: Gino D’Acampo hits back at online trolls in sweet video with daughter Mia

"My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

Gino with his youngest child, daughter Mia

Gino and Jessica met when he was just 19 and working in Sylvester Stallone's Mambo King restaurant in Marbella. They were married in 2002 when Gino was 24, tying the knot following his two-year stint in prison after he was convicted of burgling singer Neil Young's London home.

He has said that getting married marked a new start in his life, telling The Independent: "I was a boy, so I decided to get married and then I will be a man. When I decide something, I have to do something to make it happen."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.