Kate Garraway reveals incredible milestone for husband Derek ahead of Christmas - WATCH

Kate Garraway has revealed a heartwarming moment - and amazing milestone - which her husband Derek Draper enjoyed as the pair prepare to celebrate Christmas with their family at home in London.

Exclusive: Kate Garraway shares touching moment Kate Middleton privately asked after husband Derek

Talking on GMB on Christmas Eve, Kate admitted that things were still tough for her husband, who at times appears to zone out of conversations and the world around him as he battles to recover from the devastation that Covid brought to his life.

Loading the player...

Kate Garraway gets emotional as she reveals Derek's milestone - WATCH

But while things can be hard, the TV presenter is feeling very lucky that she and the children get to have Derek at home with them for the holidays - unlike last year when thanks to lockdown, she was forced to be apart from her husband for Christmas Day.

MORE: Kate Garraway reduced to tears as she makes heartbreaking confession about 'loneliness'

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals 'difficult' Christmas plans amid husband Derek's COVID recovery

"We had a little moment yesterday," Kate revealed. "Obviously he still has extraordinary problems with communication, mobility is very limited, massive problems with fatigue and sometimes - he doesn't go unconscious at all, it's the wrong word, but it's like he's not present with you.

"And [yesterday] we were playing one of those silly moral question games, and the question was, 'Who is most likely to find money on the floor and keep it?'.

"We were playing it in his bedroom so he could be part of it," she went on. "And everyone in the room - my mum and dad, Darcey, Billy and myself, all said at the same time, 'Darcey!'. And he started to laugh!

Kate and her husband Derek in happier times

"And it was just the most lovely moment. He does get it, he does understand and he's right! Because she is the most likely to find money and keep it!"

Kate admitted that these moments and milestones are vital for her and her family to enable them to stay focussed on the positives during this very difficult time. "You get these extraordinary flashes that give you a sense of hope and that has to sustain you in the periods when it feels like there's never going to be any change. But most of all we're so happy that we've got the chance because many people passed away and don't [have that chance]."

Kate was talking about Derek in order to pay tribute to the carers and community support teams who have made it possible for her and her family to keep Derek living with them in their home. "In the midst of it, the sharing and the community and the kindness that came out of the pandemic, has been amazing," she said.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.