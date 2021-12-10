Exclusive: Kate Garraway shares touching moment Kate Middleton privately asked after ailing husband Derek The Good Morning Britain presenter was invited to the Duchess of Cambridge's special Christmas carol service

Kate Garraway has shared the touching moment that the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William asked after her ailing husband Derek who requires round-the-clock care at home after contracting coronavirus in 2020.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was invited to the Duchess's special Christmas carol service which took place at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, and Kate told HELLO! how 'honoured' she was to be able to attend and give a reading. "The Duchess had taken wonderful care and personally chosen all the readings, which had such a thoughtful theme of love and kindness," said Kate.

"Both she and Prince William were kind enough to ask after Derek and the children and as I was also lucky to be able to bring my [son] William with me, so he got the chance to see them too."

Kate called the event a "wonderful and emotional way to celebrate the start of Christmas".

Kate's husband Derek, 54, was first admitted to hospital in March 2020 after he contracted coronavirus.

He was then in intensive care for months before leaving hospital one year later and now requires round-the-clock care at home.

Kate meets the Cambridge's at the Christmas service

Kate recently opened up about the reality of the situation, explaining on Piers Morgan's Life Stories that "some days his presence reminds me of the absence, so you can feel very lonely".

"I feel like I just want to talk to Derek. Even though I believe he's there, he can't be there in that same way," she added.

"I love him more than ever by the way."

Kate's husband Derek spent one year in hospital

The Together At Christmas carol service was hosted and spearheaded by the Duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, to pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event featured carols sung by the Westminster Abbey choir alongside Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding – who performed at the Cambridges' wedding reception in 2011.

The service also included readings delivered by the Duke of Cambridge and British Paralympian and junior doctor Kim Daybell.

Together At Christmas will air on ITV on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm.

