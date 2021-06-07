Kate Garraway details emotional first holiday without Derek Draper

Kate Garraway has returned to social media after nearly three weeks away to give fans a look at her "emotional" half-term holiday in Cornwall.

The Good Morning Britain star shared a short clip showing her family, including her children Darcey and Billy, playing football asthe sun set behind them.

WATCH: Kate Garraway shared heartwarming video from holiday in Cornwall

Captioning the video, the mother-of-two thanked her in-laws for helping her with Derek, writing: "#paradise Thanks to the wonderful mum dad & sisters draper for coming down to be with Derek (with nurses too of course) so I could take my mum dad, Darcey & Billy to Cornwall.

"And thanks so so much to @peugeotuk for lending us a car to get us there! We got to see my brother, aunts, uncles, cousins & new baby cousins! None of us have been able to get to see each other since Xmas 2019."

She continued: "So much love & v emotional - not that it made our annual football match any less competitive!!! Hope you have all had a great #halfterm xxx #specialmemories."

Kate and Derek before the pandemic

Friends and fans were quick to react, with Amanda Holden writing: "How wonderful," followed by a red heart emoji.

A fan added: "Bless you Kate, you deserve a break. I hope that you really had a fantastic break with your family you are an inspiration to us all."

Another remarked: "Beautiful to see them having fun after all this time and knowing how brave you've all been. I'm certain Derek would be happy that you're all having a good time."

Kate has had a challenging year since her husband was admitted to hospital and placed in a coma last year. Earlier in April, Derek returned home by ambulance to be cared for by his family and special nurses.

Speaking about it days later on her ITV breakfast show, Kate revealed: "It was a medical reason for coming home, as well as obviously our desire and I'm sure his desire too, to try and encourage a more normal environment to stimulate his recovery, cognition, and consciousness better. It is a very unique situation so they're trying to find unique solutions."