Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead addresses romance with Renee Zellweger for the first time His reaction comes in the wake of his divorce settlement

Christina Haack is in the throes of a new romance herself and now her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, has made a statement about his own budding relationship with Hollywood star, Renee Zellweger.

The British TV presenter ignited a flame with the Bridget Jones actress recently and they've been snapped on several occasions with Renee even moving some items into Ant's new home. Now, Ant has addressed the unforeseen relationship via his Instagram.

MORE: Christina Haack wows in white bikini during dreamy vacation

The father-of-three - who shares his youngest son, Hudson, with the Flip or Flop host - posted a selfie on social media in which he was smiling broadly as the sun set with a dog, believed to be Renee's pooch, Chester, by his side.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant Anstead's son gives tour of his new home

He captioned it: "Desert nights and doggies," and fans immediately reacted to his photo with one inquisitive person daring to ask: "Is that big smile due to a new love?" to which Ant answered: "No. That's self love."

His followers adored his answer and added: "Best response yet," and, "the best kinda love".

MORE: Ant Anstead makes surprising revelation after split from Christina Haack

SEE: Christina Anstead and daughter look so alike in new photo

Ant's post comes after his divorce from his second wife was finalised and the assets divided up. Details of their settlement were announced the day before his Instagram post.

Ant's photo raised questions about his relationship with Renee

Despite their short-lived marriage of less than three years, Christina and Ant had considerable assets to split.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Christina will keep four California properties and one in Tennessee. She also reportedly got a Range Rover, a Bentley and her sizeable wedding ring too.

MORE: Christina Anstead looks stunning in flirty corseted dress

READ: The surprising connection between Christina Anstead's new man and her ex Tarek El Moussa

Ant hasn't done badly either and the news site said he will maintain ownership of seven vehicles and his media production business. The former couple are believed to be sharing custody of their one-year-old son.

Ant is dating Renee Zellweger

Ant and Renee worked together on the British TV presenter's upcoming show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

She appears on an episode of the Discovery+ series which sees Ant and his co-host, Cristy Lee, help celebrities give loved ones a one-of-a-kind car transformation.

Ant's divorce from Christina is his second, as he has two children from his first marriage who live in the UK.

Renee has also walked down the aisle in the past and was married to country star Kenny Chesney. They married and broke up in 2005 and she has most recently been linked to another musician, Doyle Bramhall ll.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.