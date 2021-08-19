Renee Zellweger's boyfriend Ant Anstead breaks silence on romance following divorce The couple seem smitten!

Renee Zellweger's new boyfriend has spoken publicly about their blossoming relationship for the first time.

Ant Anstead met the Oscar winner while filming an episode of his show, Celebrity IUU: Joyride which sees Ant and his co-host Cristy Lee help celebrities give loved ones a one-of-a-kind car transformation.

And during an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop on Wednesday to promote the Discovery+ series, Ant was asked about his girlfriend.

The 42-year-old car specialist coyly replied: "Look … everybody knows that Renee and I have become quite close, because we kept it secret for a while, and unfortunately some pictures were taken and put out there."

He then went on to say it had been a "real pleasure" to work with the actress on the show, noting: "She's super pro, and she can weld!"

Ant's new romance with 52-year-old Renee comes after he finalized his divorce from second wife Christina Anstead in June. The former couple started dating in 2017 and were married at their Newport Beach home the following December.

Ant Anstead has opened up about his romance with Renee Zellweger

Together they share one son, one-year-old Hudson. They announced their split in September 2020. It was Ant's second marriage.

The English TV star shares daughter Amelie and son Archie with his first wife Louise, who he divorced in 2017.

Renee, meanwhile, has been married once before. In May 2005 she tied the knot with singer Kenny Chesney - but just four months later, the couple obtained an annulment. Her former partners include Jim Carrey and Bradley Cooper.

Ant shares young son Hudson with ex-wife Christina Anstead

The new couple have been snapped on several occasions, with Renee even moving some items into Ant's new home. Last month, he addressed the unforeseen relationship via his Instagram, posting a sunset selfie with a dog, believed to be Renee's pooch, Chester, by his side.

He captioned it: "Desert nights and doggies," and fans immediately reacted to his photo with one inquisitive person daring to ask: "Is that big smile due to a new love?" to which Ant answered: "No. That's self love."

