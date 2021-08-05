Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead brought his fans to tears this week after he documented his emotional reunion with his children after nearly a year apart.

The Wheeler Dealers star finally made it back home to the UK after travel restrictions amid the pandemic forced him to stay in America for the past 12 months. The last time Ant saw his children in person was in late summer 2020.

Sharing an adorable photo with his two oldest kids — daughter Amelie 17, and son Archie, 14, whom he shares with his first wife, Louise – Ant revealed his joy at being back with his family.

The 42-year-old captioned the snap: "I switched off and went off grid for a while as I managed to get into the UK last week!

"After Some time spent in quarantine…. FREEDOM!! I’ve been hanging with my kiddos after what has felt like an eternity!"

He added: "Despite the use of technology to get us through, it was an emotional reunion! In a year of set backs, it’s important to count ones blessings! And I am one very blessed chap!"

Fans were quick to share in Ant's joy, with many posting crying emojis and red hearts in response to his sweet words.

Ant reunited with his two eldest children in the UK

One said: "I'm so happy for you and your children! I can't imagine how difficult it must have been for you! Enjoy every moment, I know you will."

A second wrote: "My heart is full... your love for your children is palatable. Happy for your reunion." A third added: "You’re the best Dad EVER! Every father on this planet should have your amazing qualities!"

Ant's reunion comes after he finalised his divorce with Christina – with whom he shares one son, Hudson – and began a romance with A-list actress Renee Zellweger.

Christina and Ant announced their split in 2020

The new couple have been snapped on several occasions, with Renee even moving some items into Ant's new home.

Last month, he addressed the unforeseen relationship via his Instagram, posting a sunset selfie with a dog, believed to be Renee's pooch, Chester, by his side.

He captioned it: "Desert nights and doggies," and fans immediately reacted to his photo with one inquisitive person daring to ask: "Is that big smile due to a new love?" to which Ant answered: "No. That's self love."

