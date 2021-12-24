Victoria Beckham shares intimate insight into family Christmas with husband David and daughter Harper The Beckhams are Christmas ready!

Victoria Beckham has welcomed her fans into her family's Christmas preparations by sharing two heartwarming Instagram pictures of husband David and their daughter Harper on Thursday.

One of the snaps showed doting dad David giving their ten-year-old daughter a piggyback while the other saw the former football cuddle up to their pet dog Fig inside a cosy pub.

"Cosy moments getting us ready for Christmas! Kisses @davidbeckham, Harper and Fig," the fashion designer simply remarked.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "So beautiful [heart emojis]." Another remarked: "Ahhhhh what a lovely photo!!! True love!!" A third post read: "Merry Christmas Beckham clan, have a blast."

It's not yet known where the Beckhams will be celebrating Christmas - but over the past few weeks, Victoria happily showed off their amazing decorations in the lead-up. The couple opted for two perfectly placed floral displays on the doors of their London-based home, the wreaths themselves have been kept bare – no hint of a pinecone or holly sprigs and certainly no flashing lights.

Victoria shared these two sweet snaps on Thursday

Their Christmas tree also appeared to be rather low-key when it was unveiled on 1 December. The mother-of-four took to Instagram to declare: "Elf is back," and the small toy could be seen hugging one of the undecorated branches of their Christmas tree.

Christmas will no doubt be an amazing family affair for the couple. Back in 2018, David revealed what the festive period looked like when he was growing up. "Growing up I had a very happy childhood," he said, reports MailOnline. "My parents worked day and night to give me and my sisters everything possible.

David uploaded this picture on Friday morning

"Christmas Eve was always about my dad going out and getting a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken. My mum would always give us Christmas pyjamas the night before."

