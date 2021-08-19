GMB's Kate Garraway 'emotional' ahead of family holiday without husband Derek The Good Morning Britain host is taking children Darcey and Billy

Kate Garraway has revealed that she and her children have been left feeling "emotional" as they prepare to go on their first holiday abroad without husband Derek Draper.

Speaking on Thursday's Good Morning Britain, the host confirmed Susanna Reid will return early from her summer holidays to cover for her.

MORE: Kate Garraway remains hopeful Derek Draper can attend the NTAs after nomination

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway goes on first trip without Derek Draper

"I'm actually about to disappear off on a little holiday. I'm already wearing the deckchair, it's been pointed out by Richard Arnold, don't worry," she explained.

READ: Kate Garraway reveals the advice her dad gave to husband Derek before marrying her

MORE: Kate Garraway says she 'failed' her kids with homeschooling amid husband Derek's health battle

"And so I had a busy day yesterday writing lots of lists and everything as Derek's family are descending to take care of Derek for a few days while I take the kids away."

Kate's husband Derek, 54, spent 12 months in hospital after he contracted coronavirus in March 2020, and is currently dealing with the aftereffects of the virus.

The TV star, also 54, admitted she was almost late to work after oversleeping as she had been writing a list for Derek's family.

Kate's husband Derek spent one year in hospital

"Good for you getting away on a holiday," commented co-host Richard Bacon, to which Kate replied: " I had a very tight window where I could get everybody to come and look after Derek so I could take the kids away. Obviously, he has nurses as well.

"Also, I could get somewhere where I could find friends to help us, as I think we're all quite emotional, the three of us, about going away without him and whether that feels a bit strange to do."

Of her children, Darcey and Billy, Kate added: "I wondered whether that would feel too strange to do. It feels like a bit of a moment, my son Billy is a bit concerned. It feels strange but we need to do it, to have a little bit of time come back and be refreshed."

The GMB star shares two children with husband Derek

In June, the mum-of-two enjoyed a staycation to Cornwall with her kids. At the time, she expressed her gratitude for being able to enjoy a trip.

"#paradise Thanks to the wonderful mum dad & sisters draper for coming down to be with Derek (with nurses too of course) so I could take my mum dad, Darcey & Billy to Cornwall," she wrote on Instagram.

"And thanks so so much to @peugeotuk for lending us a car to get us there! We got to see my brother, aunts, uncles, cousins & new baby cousins! None of us have been able to get to see each other since Xmas 2019."

She continued: "So much love & v emotional - not that it made our annual football match any less competitive!!! Hope you have all had a great #halfterm xxx #specialmemories."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.