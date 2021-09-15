Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek 'understands everything' in new positive update The GMB host's husband was hospitalised after contracting COVID

Kate Garraway has said husband Derek Draper is making some good progress as he now "understands everything".

The former lobbyist, 54, was first admitted to hospital in March 2020 after he contracted COVID. He was then in intensive care for months before leaving hospital one year later.

Speaking on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, the presenter revealed: "His eyes lit up. We are very clear now that he does understand everything really, and understands everything that I tell him about.

Kate spoke of her husband's progress

"He can't respond still and communicate, and Derek's been having lots more tests of things. We went to hospital a few weeks ago, (which was) the first time he'd seen medics outside of the home."

She added: "They asked him to hold his breath and release his breath, he did absolutely everything they asked of him. Also just reactions to things and reactions to the children, his responses are appropriate. It does really feel that way as if he is reacting."

Kate's husband Derek spent one year in hospital

Kate also took the time to thank those who supported her throughout the whole ordeal, saying: "I think it's reflecting on that double thing of living with it and reporting on it.

"I think coming in here and the support from all of you has been amazing. I think it's been very helpful when talking to political (figures) and talking to people who have been affected in all different ways.

"Not necessarily an asset I would have wanted to have," she added. The comments come shortly after Kate won a National Television Award for her ITV documentary Finding Derek, and it was announced that she was planning another follow-up programme.

