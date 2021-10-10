Kate Garraway makes surprising admission about husband Derek's COVID battle The Good Morning Britain star opened up about her feelings

Kate Garraway has opened up about her experiences since her husband Derek Draper was hospitalised with COVID-19 in March 2020 – and shared something we didn't expect.

It's been a devastating time for the presenter and her family but the star revealed in a new interview on Sunday that she hasn't had a good cry since the whole nightmare began.

Speaking to her friend Celia Walden for The Telegraph's Stella magazine, when asked whether she'd had therapy, Kate revealed: "I still haven’t really cried, so I don’t feel in the right place to see a therapist yet."

Derek, a former Labour Party spin doctor who retrained as a psychotherapist after his own experience of depression, would probably want the family to seek counselling, Kate admits.

But while she shared that their children, daughter Darcey, 15, and son Billy, 12, haven't seen therapists either she expressed how proud she is of how they have coped.

"Darcey and Billy have been so amazing. They’re both processing it all in different ways and they do talk about it with friends," she added.

Kate pictured with her family in 2019

Derek is now at home, being cared for round-the-clock by nurses and other medical professionals, and Kate shared how busy her life is as a result.

The mum-of-two is so devoted to her husband that she spends time with him while he's asleep so that they can catch up in the brief moments he's awake.

At last month's Who Cares Wins Awards, the star was asked by host Davina McCall about her husband's recovery and shared an optimistic update.

"He's had a good day today," she said. "We did some exercises together before I came out. A day at a time, but today's a good day. Thank you for asking, that's really kind of you."

