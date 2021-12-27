Shania Twain stuns fans with her appearance in cozy Christmas photo The singer is getting into the holiday spirit

Shania Twain is known for her glamorous appearance and over-the-top outfits complete with sequins and feathers – but not at Christmas.

The Man! I Feel Like A Woman singer surprised fans when she shared a cozy holiday photo from her lounge, revealing her Christmas Day attire couldn't have been further from her usual style. The 56-year-old star was rocking a green Christmas sweater complete with gnome design, baggy sweatpants, a mismatched baseball cap and bare feet. We love how relatable her look is!

Shania sported a natural face of makeup and swept her brunette hair up into a high ponytail. She struck a comedy pose underneath her Christmas tree, telling fans: "Merry Christmas everyone!"

The country superstar's Instagram followers were loving her uncharacteristic post and seeing her in her natural habitat. One commented: "Lookin good" while another joked: "So beautiful even in the ugliest Xmas sweater. Merry Christmas to your family."

Shania looked uncharacteristically casual in her Christmas photo

There were also plenty of well-wishes from fans for the festive season, with another saying: "Happy Christmas to you and yours Shania".

Shania's stunning home had been transformed into a Christmas grotto for the holidays, complete with an immaculate tree surrounded by mounds of presents and a vase of flowers perched on a glass stand.

The singer is usually the epitome of glamour

It is not known where the singer is spending the holiday season, however, she owns incredible homes in Switzerland, Canada and Las Vegas, not to mention a Bahamas property, which is currently up for sale.

It's been a busy few months for the That Don't Impress Me Much hit-maker, who has wrapped up her popular Las Vegas residency, Let's Go, until 2022.

Shania is embracing a low-key look over the holidays

After an incredible start to the show in December, the singer recently listed more dates for 2022, telling fans to act fast before tickets sell out. She shared: "Tickets for my FINAL #LetsGoVegas shows are on sale now! Dates February through September 2022 - get your tickets and come party with me!"

Let's Go is the singer's second Vegas residency; Shania: Still the One began nine years ago in December 2012, and ended in December 2014 after more than 100 shows.

