Shania Twain rocks iconic early 2000s look as she celebrates special anniversary with fans Where has the time gone?

Shania Twain shared a special celebration with fans on Friday as she wished her fourth album, Up, a happy 19th birthday.

MORE: Shania Twain resembles a movie star in chic outfit during adventures in Switzerland

The country star posted snaps from the album cover, which saw a young Shania rocking a ripped white tank top and a white semi-sheer skirt with her hair in loose beach waves falling over her face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain rocks a bikini and sheer cover-up in video from tropical vacation

"19 years ago today, where has the time gone?! Happy Birthday to my fourth album Up!" she captioned the post.

"I very vividly remember being a little girl and driving through McDonald's and going to Walmart to get this CD after dance class," commented one fan, sharing their own personal memories.

MORE: Shania Twain's fans demand to know the secret to her youthful good looks

MORE: Shania Twain looks radiant as exciting countdown continues

"My favorite album of all time," added another as many fans called on her to bring certain tracks from the album back to her setlists.

Shania regularly delights her social media followers with her throwback posts and recently caused another stir as she uploaded polaroid snapshots from the set of her iconic music video for That Don't Impress Me Much.

Shania shared this epic throwback

A young Shania showed off her dynamite figure in the pictures in her now legendary leopard-print ensemble, consisting of a full robe with gloves and a hood, plus a sequined crop-top and matching choker necklace.

Shania then added some insight into how the look came to fruition, as she wrote in the caption: "Polaroids from the set of That Don't Impress Me Much. The hood was @marcbouwer's idea - just gorgeous and an iconic look.⁠"

The pictures celebrated Up's 19th anniversary

The 56-year-old is currently rehearsing for her Las Vegas residency titled Let's Go, due to kick off in early December.

"Man! I feel like December should hurry up and get here! I can't wait to be reunited with you all - it's going to be a hell of a party! Last few tickets available now! (link in bio)," she recently shared with fans.

The residency begins on 2 December and uns through to the end of February.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox