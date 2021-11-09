Shania Twain's fans demand to know the secret to her youthful good looks in new photo from inside her luxury home How does she do it?

Shania Twain has somehow managed to turn back the hands of time and has the glow of a woman half her age.

The country music sensation sparked a mass reaction from fans with a stunning selfie from inside her beautiful home on Tuesday.

Shania wowed with a natural and toned-down look as she sat in an armchair drinking a mug of something warm.

WATCH: Shania Twain films inside her beautiful bedroom - see inside

She was promoting her non-profit charity, Shania Kids Can, and she looked absolutely stunning.

Her long, highlighted locks were worn down and Shania was smiling for the camera.

She captioned the photo: "Honey I'm home... for the holidays @shaniakids has launched a limited edition holiday themed collection on @Bonfire, with all proceeds going towards Shania Kids Can programs. Get yourself or a loved one something cute! (link in stories)."

Shania was promoting her charity Shania Kids Can

Her fans couldn't get enough and commented: "Wow very, very beautiful," and another added: "I just love your smile." A third asked: "How are you still as beautiful as 30 years just walked on by?"

She was flooded with compliments and many asked what her secret was, with more falling over themselves to get hair like hers.

Shania regularly delights her social media followers with her posts and recently caused another stir with some throwback photos too.

Shania recently shared some throwback images of her most iconic looks

She unloaded some polaroid snapshots from the set of her iconic music video for That Don't Impress Me Much.

A young Shania showed off her dynamite figure in the pictures in her now legendary leopard-print ensemble, consisting of a full robe with gloves and a hood, plus a sequined crop-top and matching choker necklace.

Shania then added some insight into how the look came to fruition, as she wrote in the caption: "Polaroids from the set of 'That Don't Impress Me Much'. The hood was @marcbouwer's idea - just gorgeous and an iconic look.⁠"

