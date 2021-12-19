Shania Twain shares bittersweet news as she announces final ticket sales for Las Vegas residency The award-winning singer has fans around the world

Shania Twain has shared some bittersweet news with her fans over the weekend concerning her popular residency, Let's Go.

After an incredible start to the show in December, the singer is listing more dates for 2022, but these will be the final ones – and they are likely to sell out fast.

Alongside a picture of her during a recent performance during her residency at the Zappos Theater, the singer wrote: "Tickets for my FINAL #LetsGoVegas shows are on sale now! Dates February through September 2022 - get your tickets and come party with me! (link in stories)."

Fans were quick to show their support by revealing their plans to get a ticket. "Saving up money to come and see you next year," one wrote, while another commented: "Time to plan a Las Vegas trip!" A third added: "So sad it's already coming to an end."

The award-winning star concluded her residency last week for the year but will be returning to the stage in February through to September.

Let's Go is the singer's second Vegas residency; Shania: Still the One began nine years ago in December 2012, and ended in December 2014 after more than 100 shows.

Shania Twain announced the final ticket sales for her Let's Go residency

Shania has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

The award-winning star has fans around the world

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look you know, with and without clothes."

