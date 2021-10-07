Shania Twain's fans are left frustrated as star teases exciting news The award-winning country star has fans around the world

Shania Twain delighted her social media followers this week after sharing footage of her singing in the studio – teasing some new music.

MORE: Shania Twain poses in the swimming pool wearing cowboy hat in iconic image

In the caption, the singer opened up about how much she enjoys writing songs, but when her fans went to play the footage, there was no audio.

Many were left frustrated over not being able to hear the star's music, with one writing: "Wait, but you need to repost this with sound please!" while another wrote: "You tricked us with no volume!" A third added: "No audio? Noo!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Shania Twain rocks bikini and cover-up in vacation video

Others asked the star when she was going to release a new album.

MORE: Shania Twain brings the country glamour in gorgeous new photo

MORE: Shania Twain stuns in figure-flattering dress on rare date night with husband

While the award-winning country star has remained quiet on any new music updates so far, she does have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

In December, Shania is returning to Las Vegas for her Let's Go! residency.

Shania Twain left fans frustrated with her latest music video

The star has been promoting the upcoming concerts on social media over the past few weeks, and it sounds like it's going to be an incredible experience for fans.

MORE: Shania Twain looks breathtaking in windswept beach photo

MORE: Shania Twain's futuristic latex look gets everyone talking

At 55, Shania has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

The Canadian country star is getting ready for her Las Vegas residency

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

MORE: Shania Twain sends fans wild in fishnets and stilettos

READ: Shania Twain is a vision in strapless mini dress

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

Shania has fans all around the world

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

MORE: Shania Twain embraces nature in stylish maxi dress in must-see photo

MORE: Shania Twain sets pulses racing in strapless dress and cowboy hat

The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look you know, with and without clothes."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.