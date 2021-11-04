Shania Twain has had an absolutely incredible career, with some of the highest highs a country musician has ever seen. And she marked that occasion with a very special social media post.

The country star shared a series of throwback pictures on her Instagram from the cover of her third studio album, Come On Over.

She looked stunning in the first shot from the album's cover shoot, as she wore a bright figure-hugging silver gown and her hair fell over her shoulders.

Shania also added a shot of the cover itself, along with the album's tracklist, featuring evergreen hits like You're Still The One and That Don't Impress Me Much.

The singer revealed that 4 November marked the album's birthday, celebrating 24 years since its initial release in 1997.

"Happy Birthday 'Come On Over'. Thank you for making this the best-selling country music album, and the best-selling studio album by a female act ....Do you think it deserves a diamond release? #LetsGoGirls," she wrote in the caption.

Fans flocked to the comments to profess their love for the record and immediately started requesting that a diamond release happen.

Shania celebrated the birthday of her best selling album Come On Over

One commented: "Still the best album today. Was listening to it all yesterday," with another saying: "Deserves a diamond release more than anything!!!"

A third added: "Always very beautiful, definitely deserves the diamond disc," with one fan writing: "It deserves everything!! This album got me hooked."

Come On Over followed on the success of Shania's second record, The Woman in Me, to become the best selling country album of all time and the best selling record by a female artist of all time.

The album has reportedly sold over 40 million copies worldwide since release and netted the superstar performer a total of four Grammy Awards.

The singer showed off her performance looks as she began the countdown to her residency

Shania is currently on the build up to her return to the stage, recently even sharing a clip to mark a month till her Let's Go Las Vegas residency.

