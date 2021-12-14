Exclusive: Sheinelle Jones reveals powerful advice Savannah Guthrie gave her during documentary assignment Sheinelle's documentary, Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret, airs on MSNBC 19 December

Sheinelle Jones is a busy working mom-of-three balancing family life with her job on Today.

And on top of that, she took on another project this year, that she has many reasons to be proud of.

The NBC star made her executive producer debut working on upcoming documentary, Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret, which airs on Sunday on MSNBC.

VIDEO: Sheinelle Jones opens up about Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret

During this time, Sheinelle was given lots of support and advice from her family, friends and Today co-stars, with Savannah Guthrie offering some very wise words.

Chatting to HELLO!, Sheinelle explained that she told her to "protect my voice and make sure when you watch it it's exactly where you want it, and to not be afraid to speak up."

"It's not lost on me that I feel supported and I think people around me know that this is an important topic and not something we talk about enough," she added.

Sheinelle Jones' Today co-stars have been incredibly supportive of her latest work project

The journalist added that Savannah has been one of her "biggest cheerleaders" during the making of her documentary, as have the rest of the Today family.

"They have been so supportive! I am in a place in my life where I am so thankful. Savannah has been my biggest cheerleader, she's been so helpful, as have Jill Martin, Stephanie Ruhle.

"Then behind the scenes, producers have been helpful, it feels like everyone believes in me and that has been so supportive."

Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret features six women, including Sheinelle's sister-in-law, discussing their individual journeys surrounding fertility.

Sheinelle was keen to shine a light on a topic that isn't often spoken about, and the documentary was incredibly close to her heart too, as she knew all the women in it.

"I didn't want it to be this depressing thing but I also wanted it to be honest. I wanted there to be at least a thread of empowerment and hope and feeling like it's worth it to sometimes sit there and share," she explained.

Sheinelle is incredibly close to her co-stars

"It was difficult [for the women] but I think they trust me and they trusted that I would handle their lives with care," she said.

Sheinelle hopes that the documentary will open up more conversations about fertility and raise awareness not only in the United States, but around the world.

"It's surreal. I've never done anything like this. To take on an hour documentary on my own was quite the feat and I already feel quite affirmed and I feel like it's part of my purpose quite frankly," she added.

Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret airs on MSNBC at 10pm on Sunday 19 December

