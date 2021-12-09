Savannah Guthrie blessed to celebrate wonderful family occasion as Today co-hosts send their love Fans were in disbelief

Savannah Guthrie's adorable family-of-four had reason to celebrate on Wednesday as her "miracle" son turned five.

The Today show host was overwhelmed with love and well wishes as little Charley rang in his fifth birthday.

MORE: The Today Show hosts' epic homes: Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb & more

Alongside some photos of the very happy-looking boy, Savannah wrote a heartfelt message. "This raucous joyous firecracker of a boy is FIVE!! Counting candles and my blessings. Happy Birthday, Charley."



Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's video to her children while reporting from the Olympics

Her co-hosts loved the post, with Sheinelle Jones adding a string of heart emojis and Natalie Morales writing: "Happy 5th birthday Charley boy! Wasn’t that long ago your mama was bumping her baby belly into me."

Many of Savannah's social media followers were in disbelief too as it only felt like yesterday that she was expecting her second bundle of joy.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

MORE: Savannah Guthrie drives fans wild with gorgeous coat and boots

The mom-of-two - who also shares daughter, Vale, seven with her husband, Michael Feldman - loves being a parent and has often called Charley her "miracle" as he was conceived after several rounds of IVF.

Savannah shared the sweet photos of Charley's birthday

She has been incredibly open about their difficult road to becoming parents in the past.

"Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine. "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares festive trouble that gets fans talking

MORE: Savannah Guthrie surprises fans with her 'messy' living room photos in relatable post

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we're so blessed."

Savannah and her husband Michael share two adorable children

Savannah was 42 when she had her first child but she said she didn't purposefully delay having children, her career just took over.

Talking about how amazing it is to have two children, she told People magazine: "I’m a person of faith. It feels like the greatest embrace from God that I can imagine, to get to have a baby. And to get to have a second is just beyond."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.