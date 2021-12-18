Savannah Guthrie has her own cooking show - but with a big difference We did not see this coming

Savannah Guthrie has been with the Today show since 2012 and on Thursday she made a big career move which left fans amazed.

The popular TV host made a stark confession when she revealed she can't cook and yet, she now has her very own cooking show!

Savannah shared the surprising news on Instagram alongside a lengthy description revealing why she's headed down this path.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager film hilarious video

"My name is Savannah Guthrie and I can’t cook. Here is my new cooking show," she wrote. "STREAMING NOW! 11 am, 130pm and 5 ET on TODAY ALL DAY + peacock."

She then elaborated further in another social media post. "Cooking show, or [expletive] show? you decide," Savannah added and her message was accompanied by some hilarious photos of her attempting to whip up a meal. "Please check out STARTING FROM SCRATCH now streaming on TODAY All Day + peacock.

"Every week, I will attempt a full menu from scratch. I will be joined by an actual, real life, honest-to-goodness chef patient enough to watch this painful process and answer every goofball inquiry, kinda like my own personal Butterball Hotline.

Savannah has her own cooking show - even though she can't cook

"STARTING FROM SCRATCH is my earnest, heartfelt and unintentionally comical culinary journey. And it is for you, person who sorta kinda wouldn’t mind learning to cook but doesn’t have time or talent or big ambitions.

"It's for you, person who thinks it might just be nice to put something on the table every once in a while that didn't come in a styrofoam container. It is for you, person who will enjoy the shock of family members seeing you in the kitchen for something other than mixing a drink or getting ice cream out of the freezer.

Savannah's family will be thrilled she's learning to cook

"Join me! It will be fun, educational, and only one of us will get burned (yep, in episode 1). And @elizabethheiskell is a saint. Thank you @goop for the men."

Her fans went wild and said: "HOW DID I NOT KNOW ABOUT THIS?" and another added: "Why am I only finding out about this now?" and a third said: "I had no idea you couldn't cook."

Others said it was a brilliant idea and couldn't wait to tune in. "This will be the best show ever," an enthusiastic fan added before another wrote: "Well done Savannah."

