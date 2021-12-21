Savannah Guthrie engages in cooking misadventures before holiday break from Today No one said cooking was easy

Savannah Guthrie is currently making the best of using her home as a base for her cooking show for Today, revealing the misadventures she'd gotten up to.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie bids farewell to co-star in heartfelt post alongside epic throwback photo

With her latest social media post, she shared that she tackled her first recipe from the premiere episode of her new show, Starting From Scratch.

However, all did not go according to plan, as along with long cooks and missing ingredients, she also ended up slicing her finger resulting in a tiny bit of bloodshed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Today's Jenna Bush Hager video with Savannah Guthrie leaves some fan horrified

But everything turned out perfectly at the end, and Savannah revealed that she would resume her show post the holidays in 2022.

Along with several snapshots of herself in her kitchen, working with her ingredients and even showing the finger she'd cut, she wrote: "Dinner is served … there will be blood.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie blessed to celebrate wonderful family occasion as Today co-hosts send their love

"As promised, I made the Cozy Winter Menu (thanks, @goop. thanks, @gwynethpaltrow!).

Savannah tackled a recipe from her cooking show before going on holiday break

"It took me an astonishing 4 hours, I sliced my finger resulting in a true bleeder (I was cutting butter), I bought the wrong kale but my brother in law taught me how to massage it (who knew? some kales have the life!) and all resulted in a pretty tasty dinner!

"So, the STARTING FROM SCRATCH Episode 1 saga is now complete with my home experiment done. To stream the show, go to TODAY all day or Peacock! The cooking adventures resume in early 2022…."

MORE: Today's Savannah Guthrie escapes the city at zen upstate retreat – see home

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares emotional tribute following tragic death of Senator Bob Dole

Savannah's colleagues took to the comments section to commend her for her kitchen achievement, as Jenna Bush Hager wrote: "That's amazing," and Stephanie Ruhle said: "Outstanding in every way."

Fans found the ordeal hilarious and were complimentary of the finished product, as one commented: "Love that you’re hanging on to the wall for support in photo #4."

The Today Show host announced she would helm the show Starting From Scratch

Another suggested: "Hope you had some vodka with that La Croix. You won't mind the finger as much," with one of her followers adding: "I love this, you get a few days off but you still have so much to follow up on! Go Savannah! And nothing wrong with carry out!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.