Savannah Guthrie bids farewell to co-star in heartfelt post alongside epic throwback photo The Today co-anchor is incredibly close to her NBC colleagues

Savannah Guthrie has been working on NBC for many years and has formed close friendships with her co-stars.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares touching message to co-star following their departure

And on Friday, the Today co-anchor shared a heartfelt tribute to NBC News star Brian Williams on his last day.

Savannah took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the pair together in 1996, with the mom-of-two sporting a brunette bob and a red blazer.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie shares rare glimpse inside family life

In the caption, the news journalist opened up about her first ever encounter with Brian, and told him that she will "never forget" the times they shared together while working on NBC News.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie celebrates wonderful family occasion as Today co-stars send their love

MORE: Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

She wrote: "This is the first time I met Brian Williams - it was 1996. I was a local reporter covering the political conventions.

"He was a rising star White House correspondent for NBC News. I was truly starstruck in my red blazer and news anchor bob.

Savannah Guthrie shared an incredible throwback photo with Brian Williams

"I could have scarcely imagined that one day, I would work with him and better yet, call him a friend. "Brian, you did so much for me at NBC News - encouraging me, giving me my first shots on debate nights and election nights and beyond.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie drives fans wild with gorgeous coat and boots

MORE: Savannah Guthrie surprises fans with her 'messy' living room photos in relatable post

"I will never forget and always be grateful to you. Enjoy your “retirement” - can’t wait to see your next adventure." Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "Love him! Miss him on NBC Nightly News.

Today's Savannah Guthrie with Brian Williams

Cheers to retirement BW!" while another wrote: "He is such an icon. Your gracious words are a perfect tribute to him." A third added: "Thank you Brian for your service."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie unveils short hair transformation

MORE: Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager's video leaves some fans horrified

Brian announced at the beginning of November that he would step down from his program, MSNBC, after a five-year run and depart NBC News entirely at the end of the year.

Savannah with her current co-host Hoda Kotb

At the time, he wrote in a statement: "Following my reflection, and after 28 years with the company, I have decided to leave NBC upon the completion of my current contract in December.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie makes bold change to her appearance - fans react

MORE: Savannah Guthrie worries fans with appearance in new photo

"I have been truly blessed. I have been allowed to spend almost half of my life with one company. NBC is a part of me and always will be."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.