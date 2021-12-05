Savannah Guthrie left fans emotional over the weekend as she paid an emotional tribute to an important figure with her latest social media post.

The Today Show host shared a picture of herself meeting with Senator Bob Dole, who passed away at the age of 98, who she shared a strong friendship with.

Upon learning of his loss, she took to social media to pay tribute to the well-known politician, writing in the caption: "In loving memory of Senator Bob Dole."

"My heart mourns the loss of this good and great man. But my spirit rejoices that he is now at home in eternal peace. I am filled with gratitude for the privilege of knowing him."

Fans took to the comments to extend their support to Savannah, with one writing: "Extraordinary man. So love your special bond with the Doles," and another saying: "So clear that the Doles love you! All our prayers to their family and friends."

Many others paid their own tributes to him, with a fan commenting: "He devoted his whole life to public service - when I think about the type of human being I want to be I will always think of him!"

Another said: "RIP Mr. Dole thank you for all your years of service," while a third added: "He was a Patriot in the true meaning of the word and an inspiration in every way."

The TV host had another emotional moment recently, this one of the happier kind, as she reunited with her Today castmates for a special occasion.

Savannah joined Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin for the annual lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony at Rockefeller Center.

The milestone New York City celebration saw several people from around the city come together for the ceremony, and the moment was clearly not lost on Savannah.

She shared pictures of herself with her co-stars as they beamed under the tree while on the air, writing: "Excited to find each other under the tree again tonight!! NBC tonight!"

