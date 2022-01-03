Kelly Ripa steps away from Live! studio out of caution Stay safe!

Kelly Ripa has stepped away from the lush ABC and Live with Kelly and Ryan studios to transition to working from home.

MORE: Kelly Ripa opens the doors into her lavish foyer at Manhattan home – and it looks like a hotel

She shared a screenshot of herself from the top of the episode as she and co-host Ryan Seacrest hosted the show virtually.

"This again," she simply wrote as both hosts smiled for the cameras of their video call, and they continued to commandeer the entire episode using the same split-screen formats.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa divides fans with controversial Thanksgiving dinner statement

Each tuned in from their own bedrooms and addressed the issue right at the start, with Kelly joking: "Don't adjust your dials! We're coming to you from the studio which we've made to look like two separate bedrooms."

Ryan added: "Are you sure it's January 3rd, 2022, because it feels like January 3rd 2021 because we're back home out of an abundance of caution."

MORE: Kelly Ripa and husband Mark delight fans with loved up photo inside $27m townhouse

They then explained that due to the raging coronavirus pandemic, especially with the rise of cases in New York, they'd reverted to working from home like they did earlier this year.

Kelly and Ryan revealed they're working from home again

The Live! official Instagram handle shared a snippet of the two talking about their situation in the episode, and fans were receptive to the change.

One commented: "Breaks my heart but smart move! Hopefully everyone is okay and stays safe: truly the best homemade team ever! You guys did a fantastic job last time."

Another simply wrote: "Wise choice," with a third adding: "Good for you acting out of an abundance of caution."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's notoriously private daughter Lola makes rare appearance in celebratory family photo

MORE: Kelly Ripa marks special occasion with surprising pool photo from her Hamptons vacation home

Kelly and Ryan were in the studios right before this moment, celebrating several milestones occasions with their guests both in person and virtually.

The two were filming from their bedrooms out of an abundance of caution

They celebrated Christmas together while also donning some truly spectacular festive pajamas, and even rang in the new year while engaging in studio shenanigans with the rest of their team.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.