Kelly Ripa has been known to pull off some truly show-stopping looks over the years, but her Christmas look for 2021 was not what fans saw coming.

The latest episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan featured the two hosts walking on to the set in a pair of matching Christmas pajamas that are too cute for words.

Kelly and Ryan Seacrest twinned in the grey, white, and red fits from Tipsy Elves, that looked warm and cozy, featuring grey onesies with white festive patterns, a red zip and matching hoodie.

Ryan showed off a white vest underneath while Kelly kept her well-fitted one fully zipped. They each completed their looks with winter boots and floppy Santa hats.

Grey Moose Jumpsuit, $79.95, Tipsy Elves

In fact, everything about the episode, which had been taped weeks in advance, was Christmas-themed, with it even featuring an appearance by Santa Claus.

Josh Groban and Steve Patterson were their guests for the morning, along with performances by the Northwell Health Nurse Choir and the Rockettes.

The official Live! Instagram page shared several snippets from the episode on their social media, including shots of the two hosts having a merry old time.

Kelly and Ryan twinned for the episode in a pair of matching pajamas

"We had the best time recording this a few weeks ago! Merry Christmas! @joshgroban @thestevepatterson @mytalk1071 @therockettes @radiocitymusichall @northwellhealthnursechoir," the caption read, and fans were enthusiastic.

"Happy Holidays to you all! Be safe out there," one wrote, with another gushing: "I LOVE WHAT Y'ALL HAVE ON."

A third enthused: "Always a blast with you two!!" Many others dropped some festive emojis, like snowflakes and Christmas trees, while raving about the Rockettes and the Nurse Choir.

The show even shared a snippet of Kelly and Ryan walking out onto the set prior to the episode airing, surrounded by many sparkly decorated Christmas trees and the Rockettes performing their set in the background.

The hosts helmed a fun Christmas-themed episode of Live!

The hosts had their fun, scooting on to the sets in their chunky boots, as the caption for the clip read: "Tune in now for our very New York Christmas special!!"

