Peter Andre shares peek inside daughter Amelia's 8th birthday celebrations

Peter Andre and his wife Emily have gone all out for their daughter Amelia's 8th birthday. The TV star took to Instagram on Friday in honour of their eldest child's big day - and he gave fans a sneak peek at the family's celebrations in the process.

"Big day for little Amelia today. Happy 8th birthday. Love you so much," he wrote in the caption alongside a snap.

WATCH: Peter Andre makes candid family comments

The picture showed an impressive selection of silver and blue balloons, and they even read out the words, "happy birthday" as well as the number eight. Behind the balloons lay a massive pile of presents.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Happy birthday Amelia can't believe she's 8 already! Time goes so fast. Hope she has an amazing birthday and enjoys all her celebrations."

Another said: "I love that you have shop bought balloons rather than a fancy installation like most celebrities nowadays! Keeping it real. Happy 8th Birthday Amelia!"

Peter uploaded this snap on Amelia's birthday

Peter and Emily, who have been married since 2015, are doting parents to two children - Amelia (Millie), and five-year-old Theo. The NHS doctor is famously private when it comes to the youngsters and as such both she and Peter refrain from showing their faces on social media. She is also a stepmum to Peter's two eldest children, Junior, 16, and 14-year-old Princess.

It's been a big week for the Andres as Emily released her first book, Growing Up for Girls: Everything You Need to Know - a puberty guide for girls.

The TV star pictured with his eldest two children and wife Emily

She recently revealed how her family, including her four younger brothers, all influenced her writing. "Seeing the different journeys they've all been on was really useful to me," Emily told the Mirror, adding: "Millie is seven, nearly eight and in a few years she'll be having the sex education stuff at school so I am having to start thinking through those issues.

"I try and be open with all the kids. If a child asks you a question, I feel like you owe it to them to give an honest answer."

