Peter Andre poses in loved-up photo with wife Emily – and fans say the same thing The devoted couple are also doting parents

Peter Andre sparked lots of comments with his latest photo with his wife Emily, which he shared to social media this week.

The singer took to Instagram, where he posted a photo that showed him and Emily with their faces close together, pouting at the camera.

The dad-of-four captioned the picture with a simple heart, and many of his followers dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis in the comment section in response.

Others complimented the pair with sweet tributes that included: "Gorgeous couple," "Lovely picture of the both of you," "Looking good guys," and: "Ahh, sweet."

WATCH: Peter Andre makes candid comments about family life during podcast appearance

Mysterious Girl hitmaker Peter tied the knot with Emily in 2015 and the couple share two children: Amelia, seven, and five-year-old Theo.

Peter was previously married to Katie Price between 2005 and 2009 after they met on I'm a Celebrity, and they share teenagers Junior, 16, and Princess, 14.

Peter shared his selfie with Emily to Instagram

Just before Christmas, Peter surprised his fans with a revelation about his plans for expanding his family.

Writing in his column in new! magazine, the 48-year-old admitted that he was still open to having a fifth child. Peter penned: "At the start of this year I said 2021 would be the last year I would consider having more children."

The star went on: "However, as we spent a lot of time in lockdown, I think we need to put everything back 12 months! So now I'm saying if it's going to happen, 2022 is the time."

The couple pictured with Peter's eldest childen

He finished by adding: "I'm 49 in February and I've always said my limit was until I turn 50, so who knows!"

If the couple do choose to have another child, it will no doubt have a magical upbringing, as the pair proved earlier this month when they sweetly invited Father Christmas himself into their home.

"Theo couldn't stop staring and asking questions! Very persistently asking where the reindeer are was the best," Emily joked on Instagram.

