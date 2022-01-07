Peter Andre is one proud father as he shares gushing post about daughter Princess The singer didn't seem convinced about his daughter's nails

Peter Andre has spent quality time with his children over the Christmas break – but it all came to an end this week and his eldest daughter returned to school.

The father-of-four shared a sweet picture of his daughter Princess, whom he shares with Katie Price, and proudly told his millions of fans that Thursday was her first day back at school.

Writing alongside a photo of the teenager dressed in her uniform and smiling at the camera, Peter wrote: "And she's off. Her first day back at school."

In smaller writing, the 48-year-old cheekily mentioned the fact that his daughter, who he calls Bista, had a fresh set of nails ahead of her return.

Princess returned to school this week

"Nails though…" he wrote, clearly unconvinced by them.

Princess' return to school comes just days after she and her family, including brother Junior, 16, dad Peter, stepmum Emily, 32, and her two youngest siblings, Amelia, seven, and four-year-old Theo, returned from a luxurious break in Dubai.

The family dined out in the best restaurants and stayed in the amazing Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, located on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

During their time there, The Mysterious Girl singer gushed about his incredible stay in the villa and gave his followers a tour inside their accommodation.

The family celebrated Christmas together in the UK before flying to Dubai

Complete with swimming pool views, en suites with rain showers and marble baths, a gym and even a 24-hour personalised butler service, it comes as no surprise that it is called the royal residences!

"This villa was incredible in Dubai. Thank you so much," Peter wrote at the time, adding: "And we love Steve."

He opened the large black front door and walked past a set of stairs with wrought iron railings and a water feature underneath, and towards a black outdoor dining table overlooking the pool.

He continued: "I can't thank you enough for treating my family (especially my children) so special."