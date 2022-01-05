Peter Andre shares unseen photo of wife Emily and their two kids from luxurious Dubai holiday The Andre family jetted off to Dubai after Christmas

Peter Andre has spent the past few days documenting his recent family trip to Dubai, and couldn't resist the urge to release another picture from their travels.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 48-year-old shared an unseen snap of his wife Emily and their two children, Amelia and Theo, during a visit to Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo.

"Scrolled through photos from last week and found this," he remarked. "Millie and Theo loved the giant fish tank at the Dubai Mall."

Peter and his wife Emily jetted off to Dubai after spending Christmas at home. They were also joined by Peter's eldest two children, Junior,16, and Princess, 14.

The family rung in the New Year at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray hotel, which is situated on the West Crescent of Dubai's Palm Jumeirah. The singer even took to the stage to entertain guests.

Peter shared this throwback snap with his fans

"Bringing in the new year with the wonderful guests of @jumeirahzs," wrote Peter. "Thank you for a wonderful stay. The staff, the service, the place. Wow. Thanks again for everything. Till next time. 2022, time for new music, film and more. Let's go. Happy new year everyone.

"Ps. Also thanks to the band for learning the songs so quick and letting me get up on stage with you for a song or two [heart emoji] and @stuartwalby who was on holiday with his family and went out of his way to get up on stage with us."

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray boasts a series of luxury suites, which cost up to £2,400 a night. They each have their own pool, a fully equipped kitchen and a 24-hour butler service.

