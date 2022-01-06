Peter Andre's wife Emily makes very rare comments about children Millie and Theo The couple have been married since 2015

The new year has got off to a very exciting start for Peter Andre's wife, Emily.

Her brand new book, Growing Up For Girls, is set for release on 6 January, and while on the promotional trail, the doctor has been sharing some very rare insights into her home life.

Emily, who married Peter in 2015, shares two children with the Mysterious Girl star – Amelia (Milly), seven, and five-year-old Theo. She is famously private when it comes to the youngsters and as such both she and Peter refrain from showing their faces on social media.

But she did make some rare comments about the siblings while discussing her book, which explores the ups and downs of teenage years, covering body changes, mood swings, exercise, healthy eating and self-confidence.

Emily is both a mum and a step-mother

Emily – step-parent to Peter's two eldest children, Junior, 16, and 14-year-old Princess – revealed how her family, including her four younger brothers, all influenced her writing.

"Seeing the different journeys they've all been on was really useful to me," she told the Mirror, adding: "Millie is seven, nearly eight and in a few years she'll be having the sex education stuff at school so I am having to start thinking through those issues.

Peter and Emily have been married since 2015

"I try and be open with all the kids. If a child asks you a question, I feel like you owe it to them to give an honest answer."

She continued: "You can hide the truth without lying if you really need to. It's a difficult balance, but if they've been brave enough to ask you a question, try and be brave enough to give them an honest answer - where possible.

The couple share daughter Millie and son Theo

"My son Theo is only five, but he's already asked me how he got in my tummy. He doesn't need to know how babies are made so I answer with minimum information and he just says, 'Oh yeah, that's fine,'" she added with a laugh.

Asked about her husband's reaction to the book, Emily shared: "He's so proud because he knows what a dream of mine it is. He's so supportive - he's just great."

