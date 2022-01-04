Peter Andre's wife Emily makes rare comment about being stepmum to Princess and Junior

Peter Andre's wife Emily often gives fans a glimpse into her personal life, sharing various pictures of her family days out. She has helped raise Junior, 16, and Princess, 14 - her husband's children with ex-wife Katie Price - as well as her own children, Theo, five, and Amelia, seven.

Exclusive: Emily Andre makes extremely candid comment about her kids' future

The 32-year-old medic is now writing her first book, a puberty guide for girls aimed at school children. Drawing experiences from her own life, Emily has looked towards her loved ones for guidance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre makes candid family comments

"Being a step-mum and a mum as well, it changes your perspective on everything," she told Metro. "But it changes your perspective on the way that you would talk about puberty and other issues going through life, definitely.

MORE: Peter Andre's wife Emily tears up over emotional milestone involving son Theo

READ: Peter Andre talks parenting with wife Emily and the 'guilt' they feel during romantic nights out

"When I was writing the book, I was thinking, 'Okay, how would I feel discussing this with Millie? How would I explain this to Millie or Theo?' And that really helped me with the wording and trying to make it really accessible and relatable, so I relied on that a lot."

Emily shares a close bond with Princess and Junior

The book, Growing Up for Girls: Everything You Need to Know, will be published later this month. This will then be followed up by Growing Up for Boys: Everything You Need to Know in May 2022.

She added: "I really loved writing it. It was kind of hard getting started – I'd really felt worried about if I was actually going to be able to do this, I didn't have a lot of confidence in my own ability. Once I started getting going, that really built my confidence and I enjoyed it so much."

Growing Up for Girls: Everything You Need to Know, £6.69, Amazon

Written for readers aged nine plus and illustrated throughout, the guides will cover the physical changes of puberty as well as the psychological and emotional aspects of the subject.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.