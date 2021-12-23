Peter Andre makes surprising revelation about trying for another baby wife Emily The former pop star has four children

Peter Andre has hinted that he and wife Emily could try for another baby next year. Writing in his latest new! column, the 48-year-old confessed he is open to the idea of expanding his family.

"At the start of this year I said 2021 would be the last year I would consider having more children," he wrote.

"However, as we spent a lot of time in lockdown, I think we need to put everything back 12 months! So now I'm saying if it's going to happen, 2022 is the time. I'm 49 in February and I've always said my limit was until I turn 50, so who knows!"

Peter and Emily, 32, are parents to seven-year-old Amelia and five-year-old Theo, while the singer is also a father to Junior, 16, Princess, 14, from his marriage to ex-wife Katie Price.

Earlier this year, during a Q&A on his YouTube channel, Peter was asked by a fan if he and Emily were planning on having another baby. To which, he responded: "That's a very good question. Physically I can't, my wife on the other hand…

"I don't know. We say things like, 'Oh wouldn't it be great to have another Theo', because Theo's like four years old and he's running around and he's brilliant and it's a beautiful age.

Peter with his wife Emily and his two eldest children, Junior and Princess

"But then when we meet up with people who have got a couple of kids and they hand us over the kids and they're screaming, I'm like, 'Hell no!' we actually look at each other and we're like, 'Hell no.'"

The singer confessed that he and his wife do go back and forth on the idea though. "But then we go back and we're like, 'Oh wouldn't it be good?' I think it's those first two years."

While Peter admitted he thinks the couple are "done" having children, he still left the possibility of expanding his family open. "I think we're pretty much done," he said. "But the way I think about it, it's not up to me anyway. Since when is it my choice? Think about it. You might say, 'Well it is your choice'. No, it ain't my choice."

Back in October, Peter appeared on Made by Mammas: The Podcast with Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton – and was quizzed whether there will "be a new tiny person to play with or are you guys done?" In response, Peter remarked: "Just the thought of that makes me so anxious!"

