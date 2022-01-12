Drew Barrymore emotionally opens up about dating life as fans send love You've got this, Drew!

Drew Barrymore's openness and kindness have become a big part of her identity as a Hollywood star, so much so that she recently left fans in tears.

The actress shared clips on her social media from an upcoming episode of her talk show where she played host to the men from Queer Eye.

In one of them, she sat down with Bobby Berk to talk about Zoom dating and eventually broke down into tears as she revealed she felt uncomfortable with dating as a mother.

"I don't know how to date with kids, you know," she emotionally revealed. "I'm not there yet. I have two young girls, and I don't want to bring people home."

Bobby reassured her that all her concerns and misgivings suggested that she was a good mother and she only cared for what was best for her two daughters.

Fans took to the comments to send waves of love and support to Drew, as one wrote: "I love you omg!!! I know exactly the feeling especially [as a] single mum to three kids," and another said: "Oh, Drew. I feel you."

She even opened up on CBS Mornings about the episode and how she'd only started dating occasionally in the last two years and having been single for six.

Drew opened up to Bobby about dating as a mother-of-two

"I would maybe live with someone again maybe, but I've had kids, and there's no way. I will never, ever, ever, ever get married," she said.

The Never Been Kissed star put all her pep talk and training from the Fab Five to good use in another snippet from the show she shared, where she actually went on a Zoom date with Top Chef's Sam Talbot.

He praised Drew for her authenticity on social media, saying: "I'll just look on your Instagram and think 'Wow, she's so real'.

"You say what's on your mind, you're authentic, and you look so beautiful doing so," which even made Drew blush and adorably laugh.

The talk show host went on a Zoom date with Top Chef's Sam Talbot

"So… I went on a Zoom Date! I never thought I'd say that! The @queereye Fab Five made the getting ready process SO special," she captioned a post with a snippet of the date she shared.

Fans and friends once again came to her support, with Reese Witherspoon commenting: "Gosh, I love you," and Alyssa Milano writing: "I'm so here for this."

