Drew Barrymore took a walk down memory lane on Thursday with a photo which brought all her fans back to the nineties.

The star sizzled with short hair and wearing a silk minidress which her social media followers instantly remembered.

In the image posted on Instagram, Drew was partying and throwing her hands up in the air. She looked carefree and happy and she captioned it: "When you make it to Thursday (Friday Jr.)#tbt."

Her fans loved it and wrote: "Ray of light energy," and another urged: "Plz share your old pics, more."

Others admitted it made them feel old seeing the image, but also adored the reminder of "the good old days".

Drew is kick-starting the new year with a bang and is determined to put her wellbeing high on her list of priorities.

Some fans thought she was wearing a wedding veil

Ahead of the holidays, she made a confession with a lengthy Instagram message which many of her fans could relate to.

Alongside a photo of her scales with a post-it note which read, "say something kind to yourself," she gave a detailed account of what she has been going through.

"The point of wellness to me is the mental," the mom-of-two wrote: "I am exhausted from work. I don't care what the number says! But, I feel bloated from eating like [expletive]. Sleeping too little. Working so much. I have a week off and I plan to scrape those barnacles! I need a redo reboot."

Drew shared another throwback to ring in the new year - remember this?

She continued: "And it doesn't matter what my number is. I wanted to start to show my beginning of the week, to show myself what I was capable of, if I had a week to actually practice that term 'self care' and I think it's a load, because most of the time, we don't actually have time to do it!

"Well, I actually have the time right now! So I am interested in #whataweekcando. Now I know once I go back to kids work life balance, I will most likely not be able to live this healthy. But, it's great to go hard this week on seeing what I can scrape off myself.

She's vowed to look after herself in 2022

"That is also about eating healthy. Meditation. Walking. And staying balanced. Which is just hard to do in the middle of real life.

"But it will be a fun journey to just see how I can totally take care of myself and put wellness first. Which is just not an option most of the time. Which is I guess why they call it balance. PS I'M GOING TO INVENT A NEW WAY TO WEIGH."

