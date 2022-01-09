Drew Barrymore shares photo of her 'crying' in relatable photo to mark start of the year The chat show host has a brilliant sense of humor

Drew Barrymore has never been one to take herself too seriously and her latest post looking to the year ahead received quite the reaction!

The chat show host took to Instagram to share a collage of herself at different stages of her life – both in character and as herself – to mark the different months ahead.

January received the most attention as it was of Drew crying while in character.

VIDEO: Drew Barrymore's daughter is adorable in very rare video

"Mood. Every single one of them is so ME (clearly)," the mom-of-two wrote alongside the collage.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "January feels correct," while another wrote: "January is an accurate description." A third added: "January is all year round!"

Other fans were keen for Drew to make her own calendar.

Despite the tongue-in-cheek post, the actress is kicking off the new year with an important goal, as she's determined to put her wellbeing high on her list of priorities.

Drew Barrymore shared a collage of herself to mark each month, including a 'crying' January photo

Just before the holidays, she made a confession with a lengthy Instagram message which many of her fans could relate to.

Alongside a photo of her scales with a post-it note which read, "say something kind to yourself," she gave a detailed account of what she has been going through.

"The point of wellness to me is the mental," The Drew Barrymore Show host wrote: "I am exhausted from work. I don't care what the number says! But, I feel bloated from eating like [expletive]. Sleeping too little. Working so much. I have a week off and I plan to scrape those barnacles! I need a redo reboot."

Drew Barrymore is looking to the year ahead

She continued: "And it doesn't matter what my number is. I wanted to start to show my beginning of the week, to show myself what I was capable of, if I had a week to actually practice that term 'self care' and I think it's a load, because most of the time, we don't actually have time to do it!

"Well, I actually have the time right now! So I am interested in #whataweekcando. Now I know once I go back to kids work life balance, I will most likely not be able to live this healthy. But, it's great to go hard this week on seeing what I can scrape off myself.

The Hollywood star is keen to feel healthier than ever this year

"That is also about eating healthy. Meditation. Walking. And staying balanced. Which is just hard to do in the middle of real life.

"But it will be a fun journey to just see how I can totally take care of myself and put wellness first. Which is just not an option most of the time. Which is I guess why they call it balance. PS I'M GOING TO INVENT A NEW WAY TO WEIGH."

