Drew Barrymore looks completely different in 'terrifying' photo that gets fans talking The Hollywood actress has a legion of fans around the world

Drew Barrymore is never one to take herself too seriously and delighted fans by dressing up as her character in Scream ahead of Halloween.

On the official The Drew Barrymore Show Instagram page on Monday, the actress was seen donning the same blond bob that her character Casey Becker donned in the 1996 movie, alongside someone dressed up as the iconic Ghostface.

"Tag someone who loves scary movies as much as these two," the caption read. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You're amazing Drew!" while another wrote: "You look the same!" A third added: "Do you ever age? I love this!"

The backstory behind Drew's appearance in Scream has been widely covered, as the actress was initially given the lead role in the horror movie, but instead fought to be a character who dies in the first 12 minutes.

Casey was the first character who appeared in Scream and was the first on-screen victim of Ghostface. Drew's appearance in the film came at a time when big name stars did not appear in horror films, and it helped to cement the film as a box office smash.

Drew Barrymore looked completely different as her iconic Scream character

Earlier in the month, the star shared a fun throwback video of her time on set of the original Scream movie to celebrate the release of Scream 5, which will be released in January 2022.

This is just one of the many characters Drew is known for in her acting career to date.

Drew has played many iconic roles in her career

Just recently, the mom-of-two delighted fans once again after reviving her alter-ego Josie Geller from the 1999 film Never Been Kissed.

In August, Drew wore the iconic pink satin prom dress Josie wore in the movie to take part in her very first TikTok video.

The 46-year-old actress teamed her dress with a side ponytail and braces in a 'Questions I Get Asked' clip, where she stayed in character throughout.

