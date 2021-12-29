Drew Barrymore makes emotional health confession as fans send love

Drew Barrymore opened up to her fans with a heartfelt and candid message about her health on Tuesday.

The TV host revealed she's in desperate need of a 'reboot' and feels utterly exhausted in a revealing Instagram post.

Alongside a photo of her scales with a post-it note which read, "say something kind to yourself," she gave a detailed account of what she has been going through.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore in tears during emotional video

"The point of wellness to me is the mental," the mom-of-two wrote: "I am exhausted from work. I don't care what the number says! But, I feel bloated from eating like [expletive]. Sleeping too little. Working so much. I have a week off and I plan to scrape those barnacles! I need a redo reboot."

She continued: "And it doesn't matter what my number is. I wanted to start to show my beginning of the week, to show myself what I was capable of, if I had a week to actually practice that term 'self care' and I think it's a load, because most of the time, we don't actually have time to do it!

Drew admitted she's exhausted

"Well, I actually have the time right now! So I am interested in #whataweekcando. Now I know once I go back to kids work life balance, I will most likely not be able to live this healthy. But, it's great to go hard this week on seeing what I can scrape off myself.

"That is also about eating healthy. Meditation. Walking. And staying balanced. Which is just hard to do in the middle of real life.

"But it will be a fun journey to just see how I can totally take care of myself and put wellness first. Which is just not an option most of the time. Which is I guess why they call it balance. PS I'M GOING TO INVENT A NEW WAY TO WEIGH."

Drew wants to see what a week of caring for herself can do

Her fans flooded her with kind words and encouragement as they wrote: "Today is one of those days where it is hard to master mind over matter… Let's all not forget to weigh out our blessings and gratitude over failures and set back. Balancing can be hard."

Another added: "Don't forget you are amazing! Pure sunshine," and many more sent heart emojis.

Drew recently opened up about another wellness choice she's made and revealed she quit drinking alcohol more than two years ago.

