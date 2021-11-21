Drew Barrymore turns heads with rare starstruck childhood video

Drew Barrymore left fans stunned with her latest social media post as she shared a rare throwback video that left her starstruck.

The actress posted a childhood clip of herself as she met her "idol" Belinda Carlisle of the Go-Go's at an event.

Drew looked absolutely in awe as she spoke to the musician, wearing a colorful outfit featuring a white tee and a bright pink tie.

"When you meet your idol! @travels_with_mrs_mason @officialgogos @rockhall. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Tonight on @hbo @hbomax at 8pm ET," she captioned the clip.

Fans and celebrities immediately gushed over the clip, including Alyssa Milano, who wrote: "Oh my god. This is the best."

A fan commented: "Please do a documentary on your life. You have had such interesting experiences and to hear your perspectives on it all would be fascinating," and another wrote: "Me when I finally get to meet Drew!!!!!!"

Drew shared a rare childhood clip of herself as she met Belinda Carlisle of the Go-Go's

A third said: "Awww, look at lil firestarter," with one also adding: "Love Belinda Carlisle!!!! She was one of mine too!"

The Never Been Kissed star shared the clip in anticipation of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where she got to honor the iconic 80s girl group.

Drew shared a hilarious clip of herself from the ceremony as she donned a bath towel and cream on her face in replication of their popular album cover.

In the emotional caption for the post, she wrote: "To the first band I ever loved, @officialgogos. It was the greatest honor to induct you into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. From your biggest fan, [heart emoji] Drew."

The actress paid tribute to the girl group during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Several of Drew's followers raved over the video and shared their own love for the actress and the group, and Belinda herself left a loving comment, saying: "You are just the best - thank you for such a beautiful induction speech. We love you, Drew."

