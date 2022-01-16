David Muir marks special family celebration with rare family photo as Kelly Ripa sends her love The ABC star is incredibly close to his family

David Muir has a close-knit family and wanted his beloved sister to feel extra special over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the ABC news anchor star shared a candid photo of his sibling, Rebecca Muir, posing outside in a sprawling backyard.

The TV star had shared the image to mark Becky's birthday, and wrote alongside it: "Happy bday to my sister – here's to puppies, pop-ups and porches."

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa celebrates major achievement on Live

David's followers were quick to comment on the uplifting post, including his good friend Kelly Ripa, who wrote: "Happy birthday Becky! Missing you and the gang."

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts also commented, writing: "Happy birthday" alongside a series of birthday themed emojis, including a present and cake.

Rebecca is David's older sibling and she runs a farm in Borodino, New York. He has shared several photos of himself visiting her on social media and is a firm fixture in her and her family's life.

David Muir marked his sister Rebecca's birthday - who is also close to Kelly Ripa

Along with Rebecca, the 20/20 host also has two younger step-siblings from his father Ronald's second marriage.

David was born in Syracuse, New York, to his father and mother, Pat Mills, who divorced when he was young, but continued to co-parent amicably.

His close-knit family also made sure that the TV star followed his dreams as a television presenter.

David Muir and Kelly Ripa are good friends

Chatting to Syracuse.com about his upbringing, the journalist said that he remembered his mother and father driving him to the television studios where he was interning.

"One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said.

"When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

