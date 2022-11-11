David Muir sends fans into a frenzy posing with Kelly Ripa and adorable baby The ABC journalist looked at ease

David Muir's friendship with Kelly Ripa was at the forefront of a post shared by the Live! host as she celebrated the World News Tonight anchor's birthday.

Fans went wild for the snapshot of the pair posing on the beach together, but the famous duo were almost eclipsed by the adorable baby in Kelly's arms.

The throwback photo saw David embracing Kelly who was cradling one of her three children in her arms as the sun set behind them. "Happy birthday @davidmuirabc. Now get back to work," she cheekily wrote.

WATCH: David Muir and Kelly Ripa's friendship - everything we know

The adorable image was just one of many Kelly shared to celebrate the very special times she and her family have spent with David. But her social media followers found the insight into their lives too sweet.

"So cute. And baby Joaquin," wrote one, making reference to Kelly's youngest child. Another added: "They look like a happy family.

Many asked where Kelly's husband, Mark Consuelos, is in the images as others suggested he was the man behind the camera.

Kelly shared several photos including one of them with a baby on the beach

The post sparked many happy memories for David who commented: "Oh my goodness. I want to be in any of those places again. Love you @kellyripa and that beautiful Consuelos clan."

The ABC stars are always there for each other and David was even given a shout out in Kelly's recently released book, Live Wire, where she called him the "backbone and moral compass I need sometimes".

David is not only close to Kelly, but her entire family, and was one of the first to react to the star's Instagram post recently when she reflected on a bittersweet end to her weekend in London while visiting her daughter Lola.

David and Kelly are very close

Kelly shared a series of photos from their time together on Instagram, alongside a heartfelt message. It read: "Take me back……..Lola, London, and apparently lots of photos of us locomoting away."

David simply responded to the post with a supportive love heart emoji, but his love was felt by the mom-of-three.

