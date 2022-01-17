Sarah Paulson shares heartfelt post in honor of partner Holland Taylor The two share a glimpse of their love for each other

After nearly a decade together, Sarah Paulson is as smitten as ever with Holland Taylor. The actress–who most recently transformed herself to play the infamous Linda Tripp in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: Impeachment–became quite candid when it came to honoring her partner for her 79th birthday.

MORE: Run star Sarah Paulson shares rare photo inside home - and fans are saying the same thing

The actress shared on Instagram a close-up photograph with amber lighting of Holland, who most recently appeared on Netflix’s The Chair, calling her, "the one. The only one," and the love of her life.

The two, who have a 32 year age gap between them, have been–almost–inseparable since first getting together in early 2015. Sarah explained to The Guardian that, "for the whole beginning of the relationship and the last five years, we have lived together."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Run starring Sarah Paulson on Netflix - official trailer

However, during the pandemic, they found what seems like the ideal living situation to best protect their relationship.

MORE: Sarah Paulson's hair mistaken for a wig in hilarious video

While they spend the majority of their time together in a shared home, of which Sarah has shared small glimpses of, they also maintain their separate residences where they can nurture their independence and individuality.

Sarah paid tribute to Holland on her 79th birthday

After Sarah expressed her unfettered love for Holland, a slew of celebrities commented congratulating not only Holland for her birthday, but the two women for their admirable relationship.

Model Bella Hadid commented, "I love your love" with a string of red heart emojis, and actress Halley Feiffer thanked them for, "showing us how it's done."

MORE: Sarah Paulson's unique living situation with Holland Taylor revealed

MORE: Ratched star Sarah Paulson's terrifying health scare revealed

Holland, who Sarah described as a "magical poet darling" in the celebratory caption, did in fact reply in a quite poetic way, commenting on Sarah's post of her.

The two have been together for six years

"Darling, you leave me speechless... as your beauty and artistry and dearness leaves me every single day... I love you more every birthday! It doesn't seem possible, but you make it so…" she wrote.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.