Sarah Paulson's hair mistaken for a wig in hilarious video The actress has to change up her look

Ratched star Sarah Paulson has had some serious hair-raising moments in her career and it turns out many of them have been down to a good - or a bad - wig.

The actress's diverse career means she’s played an array of colourful characters and chopped and changed her hairstyles to match.

So when she ran through what was a wig and what wasn’t in a hilarious Netflix YouTube video she had fans in hysterics.

MORE: Sarah Paulson's unique living situation with girlfriend Holland Taylor revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Paulson reveals hilarious wig-wearing blunder

Sarah broke down her best-known looks from Ocean’s 8 and American Horror Story to Bird Box and Ratched with very funny results.

"I'm an actress," she began. "I’m also a dog mum. The other thing I am that I think you all should know is that I am a wearer of the wigs."

MORE: Ratched star Sharon Stone sends fans wild with incredible bikini photo

READ: Sarah Paulson's partner Holland Taylor has the sweetest thing to say about her

Sarah's hair in Grey's Anatomy was real

She then took fans on a hairstyle journey explaining the look behind each one, but embarrassingly revealed many of her real hair was mistaken for a wig on several occasions.

For example, her cute blonde bob in Grey’s Anatomy was added to the list and she admitted: "This is a funny example of me not wearing a wig. That is my hair," she laughed.

"I don’t know if I should be offended that this made it on this list because the assumption is that it couldn’t possibly be my hair, but that's my hair."

MORE: Sarah Paulson's terrifying health scare revealed

Sarah's real hair was frizzed up for her role as Sally in AHS

Again, when she had crazy, frizzy hair for the character of Sally in American Horror Story: Hotel she said: "This is one of my favourite characters, Sally. And that is my hair. That is sadly my hair."

She added: "Sometimes I would forget that I look like this on the day when I was working on Hotel… I would go to get some half and half from the store at the end of the night and I would put my coins in his [store clerk] hands and he would be like, urgh."

RELATED: Emma Roberts shares rare photo amid pregnancy news

Sarah loved her wig in Bird Box

But she's also had some incredible wigs she wished were her real locks.

When it came to her long, brown hair in Bird Box Sarah said: "It’s my favourite wig…It's a precious wig to me — every time I put it on I'm like, 'Oh if I could only have hair like this.'"

Sarah's curls were a wig

Sarah's latest project is the Netflix show Ratched and her portrayal of Mildred Ratched has been highly praised.

In the suspenseful thriller, Sarah worked alongside an all-star cast, including Cynthia Nixon, Judy David, Sharon Stone, and Sophie Okonedo.

The show is a prequel of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, based on the original story of nurse Mildred, who was a central character in the 1962 novel by Ken Kesey.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.