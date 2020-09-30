Sarah Paulson's unique living situation with Holland Taylor revealed The Ratched star has been dating the Two and a Half Men star since 2015

Sarah Paulson has been making waves on screen for her portrayal of Mildred Ratched in the hit Netflix show Ratched.

And while the award-winning actress' alter-ego has a chaotic lifestyle, Sarah's life is far more stress-free.

MORE: Sarah Paulson reveals incredible transformation - and fans react

The talented actress has been enjoying spending quality time with partner Holland Taylor during the coronavirus pandemic, and recently opened up about their new living arrangement – which sounds ideal.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Sarah Paulson transform into nurse Mildred Ratched

While the pair live together, they still own their own houses, meaning that they were able to spend time alone as and when they chose to during the lockdown.

Talking to The Guardian, Sarah explained: "For the whole beginning of the relationship and the last five years, we have lived together.

MORE: Ratched star Sharon Stone sends fans wild with incredible bikini photo

READ: Sarah Paulson's partner Holland Taylor has the sweetest thing to say about her

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have been spending time at their own homes during lockdown

"Really, the change happened during the pandemic, which was: we have an opportunity to protect our relationship by spending some time apart, and I think we should do that.

"We spent more time together than apart, but we do have several nights a week where we're talking to each other like this [online] and we get to do what we want, when we want. Both of us are exceedingly independent people."

The celebrity couple started dating in 2015

On the 32 years age gap between them, Sarah added: "I don't remember people going nuts about Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, in terms of their age difference."

Holland, meanwhile, opened up about her surprise at the public's interest in her love life.

MORE: Sarah Paulson's terrifying health scare revealed

Talking to InStyle in 2018, she said: "I'm from an older generation, and for me it's quite surprising how people talk about personal things of any kind in the press.

Sarah transforming into the role as Mildred Ratched

"It's not natural to me. That doesn't mean it's not good, it's just taken some adjusting.

"And Sarah, of course, is from a different generation, she's very much of today.

"It was hard for me at first to go through that membrane of being a private person. But it’s been good for me to do it in such a lovely way."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.