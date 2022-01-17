Dylan Dreyer delights fans as she makes exciting announcement about Today job The Today star has been on maternity leave for four months

Dylan Dreyer is an incredibly proud mom-of-three and welcomed her youngest son Rusty in September.

The Today star has been on maternity leave for the past four months and has been enjoying every second of her time with her kids.

As well as Rusty, she is also mom to Calvin, five, and Oliver, two, who she shars with husband Brian Fichera.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer reunites with her Today co-stars

Revealing that all good things must come to an end, but that she is looking forward to returning to work, the TV favorite announced on Monday that she was coming back to Today next week.

In a heartfelt post accompanied by several family photos, Dylan wrote: "Maternity leave is a blessing and I’m so appreciative for the 16 weeks I got to spend at home with my boys (although some would argue it’s not nearly enough…agreed!!)

"As I prepare to go back to work in a week, I’m baffled by where the time has gone. Looking back, though, I realize…we squeezed A LOT in!!

Dylan Dreyer revealed when she was returning to Today

"A successful NICU stay for little Rusty, the launch of Misty the Cloud and it making it on The NY Times Bestseller List (!!), Halloween, Thanksgiving, @fishlense ‘s birthday (sorry Bri, no pic!), Cal’s 5th birthday, (covid) Christmas, and Ollie’s 2nd birthday.

"I know time will keep flying by so I’m soaking in every second and loving every minute of it.

"I'm also so lucky that I get to go back to a job I love and my kids get to see me loving what I do and working hard. So I've missed you all and can’t wait to be back on 3rd hour @todayshow next Monday!"

Dylan is the proud mom to three young sons

Fans were more than happy to hear that Dylan's return date was so soon, with one writing: "This post made me so happy!" while another wrote: "Wishing you a smooth transition back, looks like a wonderful 16 weeks." A third added: "Beautiful family! Looking forward to seeing you back on the show!"

Dylan previously opened up about her concerns about returning to work as a mom-of-three.

In a relatable interview with MSNBC's Know Your Value, she said: "When I go back, if things are sort of getting back to normal, I'll probably go back to traveling again. That's what I'm most worried about — just traveling and pumping and being on the road and leaving three kids at home," she said.

Dylan's children have appeared on Today too!

"I'm kind of terrified about it." Dylan added that her husband Brian, meanwhile, has been trying to persuade her that there is no reason to feel mom guilt when she does return to work.

"He's always saying, 'The lessons you're teaching our boys by working as hard as you work will be a part of them forever.' He makes me feel better and less guilty about working," she said.

"I'm showing the boys that you work hard to get the things you want."

