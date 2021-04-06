Run star Sarah Paulson shares rare photo inside home - and fans are saying the same thing American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson has shared a rare picture from inside her home

Sarah Paulson has shared a rare picture from inside her home - but fans were more impressed with her partner Holland Taylor's pose.

"OKAY MISS HOLLAND GIVE US THIS POSE!!!" commented one fan on the picture, taken by photographer Bruce Gilbert, while actor Kayli Carter added: "What a composition. The light, the angles. The subject."

The picture showed Holland, 78, Lying on her back with her legs up against the wall in what appeared to be a reading nook.

Their black dog sat alongside her.

Sarah shared this new snap with fans

Ryan Murphy also commented on the post calling it "so good", while pal Julianne Moore joked: "Just another Saturday night."

Other fans were impressed that Sarah, 46, posted anything at all since the American Horror Story star rarely takes to social media.

"Sarah ur alive," commented one follower.

Holland and Sarah began dating in 2015

The talented actress has been enjoying spending quality time with partner Holland during the coronavirus pandemic, and recently opened up about their new living arrangement – which sounds ideal.

While the pair live together, they still own their own houses, meaning that they were able to spend time alone as and when they chose to during the lockdown.

Talking to The Guardian, Sarah explained: "For the whole beginning of the relationship and the last five years, we have lived together.

"Really, the change happened during the pandemic, which was: we have an opportunity to protect our relationship by spending some time apart, and I think we should do that.

The pair live together but keep separate homes

"We spent more time together than apart, but we do have several nights a week where we're talking to each other like this [online] and we get to do what we want, when we want. Both of us are exceedingly independent people."

On the 32 years age gap between them, Sarah added: "I don't remember people going nuts about Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, in terms of their age difference."

