Salma Hayek shares glimpse of her Sunday traditions with stunning new selfie The House of Gucci star takes a well-deserved break

Salma Hayek knows how to do Sundays right. While the Mexican star is busier than ever, having recently appeared both in Marvel's Eternals and in Ridley Scott's star-studded House of Gucci, she sure knows how to wind down as well.

Salma is looking fresh faced and stunning in her most recent Instagram post, wearing a floral pink robe and playing a game of Sudoku.

Though the actress seems to be enjoying some well-deserved down time and warm weather, she has still found the time to share stunning photos with her over twenty million followers of her tropical vacation.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina make surprise revelation about their home

Not one to shy away from risqué images, Salma has shared a variety of pictures by the water, sipping coffee in a plunging leopard suit and splashing around in a bright blue bikini.

She captioned the photo, "the pain and pleasure of cold water," receiving plenty of compliments and fire emojis from her fans in return.

Salma Hayek looked incredible in her latest vacation photo

Not only did Salma show off her looks and Sudoku skills in her recent pictures, but the fact that she speaks not two, but three languages as well.

She has been married to French billionaire and CEO of the luxury conglomerate Kering, François-Henri Pinault, since 2009, and on New Year's Eve wished her fans a happy new year, saying "may this new year bring you the awareness of your own strength," in English, Spanish, and French.

The House of Gucci star has been on vacation since the start of 2022

The busy days will continue for Salma after her vacation, as she takes the role of producer over actress in her upcoming television series Santa Evita, based on the novel of the same name by Tomás Eloy Martínez about the late Argentinian first lady Eva Perón.

