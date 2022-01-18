Ginger Zee's pre-show warm up leaves fans in hysterics Shake off that cold!

Ginger Zee has gotten used to braving the elements for her job, but that doesn't make her immune to the weather more than any of us.

In her latest social media post, the Good Morning America star revealed how she was able to get herself prepped and ready before going on the air.

She included several clips of herself shaking in her boots due to the increasing cold in New York that early in the morning, and took it even further.

While she was just shimmying in the first clip, she eventually started doing jumping jacks and jogging in place to fight off the chill.

Even being completely bundled up in a blue coat and a cozy-looking scarf couldn't help the TV personality as she and her curls kept bouncing to keep the heat up.

In the caption, she wrote: "How to stay warm at a live shot (swipe)… as captured by @maxgolembo. I do promos starting at 6:20 am every morning so it's a stretch out there."

Many of her fans and colleagues were left in hysterics, simply dropping scores of laughing emojis in the comments section, with many acknowledging that it was a great technique.

Ginger revealed that she exercised to keep warm during her reporting

One wrote: "Love the hair too; stay warm please," with another saying: "Lol. So cute. Your curls are frozen! Stay warm," and a third hilariously adding: "How do you not lose your breath before the promos doing that? I run out of breath just walking across the studio to join my anchor to read birthdays."

ABC's chief meteorologist is currently working from home while exploring the various parts of New York during the torrential storms.

She even shared a snapshot from a beach, highlighting the increasingly choppy waters as she revealed that the weather was just getting worse.

Ginger posted a selfie of herself in front of the beach that morning and also added a clip of them starting to rise and rush up to the shore, and she did not look happy.

The GMA anchor's waterside post left fans concerned for her safety

"Beach day anyone? Gusts up to 70 mph on Long Island, coastal flooding 2-3 feet. And that's just here at the coast… stay safe all," she captioned her post.

